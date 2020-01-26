Jean C. Funari, Mahoningtown, PA

MAHONINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean C. Funari, 77, of West Madison Avenue, Mahoningtown, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home.

She was born in New Castle on March 5, 1942, a daughter of the late Anthony A. and Millie (Rainey) Funari.

Jean was a Registered Nurse and a private duty nurse for many years. She worked for UCLA in the emergency room, Professional Nurses’ Registry of Pittsburgh and Don Services.

She loved to shop, go to the casino and lived to watch and attend all her great-nephews activities. Jean spent her entire life caring for others, especially for the last 10 years, caring for her mother.

She is survived by one brother, Anthony ‘Teeter’ Funari, Jr. and his wife, Susan; one brother-in-law, Gary Baker; six nieces; 12 great-nephews and three great-nieces.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Funera and Josephine Baker.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.