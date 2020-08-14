Jean Anne Cook, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Anne Cook, 79, passed away peacefully at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Born November 25, 1940 in Lisbon, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Pearl (Eells) Adams.

She worked at Hamilton’s Drug Store after high school and later at Dorrance Furniture before working for Lisbon Schools for many years as a bus driver and cafeteria supervisor.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she was an active member and choir member at the Lisbon First Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband, Alfred Cook; two daughters: Cindy (Mark) Muccio of Westerville and Debby (Doug) Shostek of Strongsville and four grandchildren: Gabriel and Isabelle Muccio and Emily and Ryan Shostek as well as her sisters-in-law Dorothy Adams and Thelma Adams.

Her brothers Donald and Dean Adams are deceased.

There will be a private funeral for Jean officiated by Bob Garwood at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Weber Funeral Home. The public is welcome to visit during calling hours one hour prior to the service.

