Jean Ann Paglia, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Ann Paglia, 73, of Bristol Lane, Neshannock Township, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born November 20, 1945, in New Castle, the daughter of the late James and Audrey (McAllen) Pauline.

She was married to Lucian A. Paglia on June 1, 1968, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Paglia was a customer service representative for First National Bank, retiring after 20 years.

She enjoyed cooking, Sunday dinner and baking Easter bread. She also loved her grandkids and prayed for all her friends and family every night.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, LuAnn M. King and her husband, Brian, of New Castle and James Joseph Paglia and his wife, Allison, of New Castle; one brother, Richard Pauline of New Castle and several grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Pauline, Daniel Pauline and Ron McAllen.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Vitus Church.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery.