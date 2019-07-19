Jean Aleta Ball Kirk, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Aleta Ball Kirk, 93, of Edison Manor, New Castle passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Edison Manor.



She was born on October 24, 1925 in New Castle, the daughter of the late Wendell Phillip and Bessie Hasely Ball.

Along with her parents, Jean operated Walmo Gardens on Maitland Lane for 50 years, living her whole life in New Castle. She also worked at Lark Enterprises on the Ellwood-New Castle Road.

She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her nephews, Harold Hasely Ball, Jr. of Woodbine, Maryland and Ronald John Richmond of Coatesville, Pennsylvania and a niece, Barbara Ball Jeffries of East Liverpool, Ohio.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Kirk and her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Harold Hasely, Sr. and Twyla Ball of East Liverpool, Ohio; her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Adelbert Richmond of Conneautville, Pennsylvania; two nieces, Sandra Richmond Reed and Joanne Ball Hetzer and her nephew and caretaker, John Wendell Ball of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Jean’s service will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Turner Funeral Home, 500 6th Street, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Angelique Bradford officiating.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday, July 22, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens in New Castle.