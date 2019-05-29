Jean A. Bossard Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean A. Bossard, 72, of 1420 Fourth Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 5:04 a.m. at the Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness.

She was born February 21, 1947 in Anderson, Indiana, the daughter of Dr. Rev. Emery C. and Lillie Mae Martin Williams, Sr., residing in the area since 1971, coming from Cleveland.

Ms. Bossard was employed with Roosevelt Elementary School for three years as a noon aide.

She graduated in 1964 from John Adams High School (Cleveland) and in 1967 from Texas Business College.

She was a member of Lordstown Baptist Church, where she directed the choir, served as a Sunday school teacher, prayer warrior and enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, flower gardening and cooking.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Edward Martin (Tiffany) Bossard of Sanford, Florida, Jonathan Miles (Deseree) Bossard of Warren and Daniel Maurice Bossard of Columbus; one daughter, Ms. Christina Marie Bossard of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Rosemary E. Terry of Roosevelt, New York and Ms. Pauline E. Neal of Anderson, Indiana; 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Emery C. Williams, Jr. and a niece, Joane N. Neal.

Private services were held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lordstown Baptist Church.

Burial will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson, Indiana.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.