Jayne Kelley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Jayne Kelley will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 12:00 p,m, at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Jayne known to her family and friends as ‘Tootie” passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Jayne was born June 17, 1924 in Charleston, Missouri, a daughter of Henry and Addie Williams-Garner.

She attended South High School.

She was a member of the Great Friendship Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Michael Smalls.

She was a devoted homemaker who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Marilyn Hightower, Sandra Kelley, Joann McKelly and Kimberly Kelley, all of Youngstown, Ohio, Beverly Kelley of Phoenix, Arizona, Brenda Wayne of Austintown, Ohio, Charlotte(Douglas) Gray of Campbell, Ohio, Gail Kelley of Akron, Ohio, Rodney Kelley of Youngstown, Ohio and Jefferey Kelley of Elizabeth, Kentucky; her siblings, William T. Garner, Henry (Angie) Garner of Los Angeles, California, Herbert(Peggy) of Chicago, Illinois, Joan (Randolph) Crawford of Las Vegas, Nevada and Joyce Fisher of Los Angeles, California; 29 grandchildren including, Shannon Kelley, Kourtney (Jarius) Ford, Michelle Kelley, Kiona Kelley, Dawn Kelley and Kelyn McKelly whom she reared; 52 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives including very special cousins, Gladys Parker, Preston Mitchell and a special niece, Barbara Jean Fraiser.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles “Kool C” Kelley, Sr., whom she married November 26, 1942; her son, Charles Kelley, Jr,; her siblings, Joseph Garner, Vera Bell and Verna Gipson; her grandsons, Mark Kelley and Antonio Jones and a great-grandson, DeVante “Mooker” Kelley.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November, 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Jayne Kelley.