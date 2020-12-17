Jayna Cole-Spigelmeyer, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jayna Cole-Spigelmeyer, age 48, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away into the arms of our Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Daughter of Lee and Maria Sodek Cole of Russell, Pennsylvania, she was born on August 6, 1972, and raised in Warren, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her loving husband, Carl Spigelmeyer, III. They were married for 23 years, and together for 27 years.

A lover of all animals, Jayna will be missed by her fur babies: Joe the Springer Spaniel, Smokey (Miss Kitty), and her three rescued turtles, Tanner, Tucker and Todd.

Jayna held her hometown of Warren close to her heart. She often commented on how she treasured its beauty and had such wonderful childhood memories from living and growing up there. Her education began at Jefferson Elementary, Saint Joseph’s Catholic School and Beaty Middle School. Jayna was a 1990 graduate of Warren Area High School. As a youth, Jayna was involved in dedicated years of dance, Girl Scouts, gymnastics, swim, church youth group/clown ministry, art classes, ski club, debate team, student government as a class officer, volleyball, and cheerleading. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania. She studied abroad in Manchester, England, where she met her husband. During her time there, she earned a Certificate of Media, in Great Britain, Manchester University, UK. While at Penn State, she was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority.

Over the years, Jayna worked in human resources, communications and account management at Putnam Investments, Boston, Massachusetts and Marsh Incorporated, Cincinnati, Ohio. In her adopted hometown, she served as a reporter for the Greenville Record-Argus. She and her husband traveled and relocated extensively together over the years. Most recently they were co-owners of America’s Basement Contractor, where she was instrumental in the daily operations of the business. She greatly valued and appreciated the crew that they employed. Jayna was also the proud owner of Letterpress Communications, LLC., her printing company that showcased her talent and creative side. She volunteered as Coordinator in the Friends of Music program at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville, PA. Jayna also devoted time to Greenville’s Chamber of Commerce.

Jayna was a devoted and loving wife, daughter, sister, and niece. She will most be remembered by her joyful & bubbly personality and infectious smile. She was the life of every party and admired by everyone who knew her. She had a caring and generous heart, always putting everyone’s needs ahead of her own. Jayna was well-known for her exemplary work ethic, taking great pride in everything she touched. She studied and practiced calligraphy and people often commented on her lovely handwriting. She possessed creative and artistic talents, finding enjoyment in card making and painting. She had an appreciation for dance and music. Jayna was a lover of the outdoors in all seasons – the snow, the falling leaves, the warmth of the summer sun. She had great affection for the water – ponds, streams, lakes, and oceans. She was most at peace swimming in her pool, enjoying the sunshine, boating and hosting family gatherings.

She inherited her father’s keen sense of humor, appreciation of a pint and love of the outdoors. She was a kindred spirit in her mother’s exceptional artistic ability and deep empathy and love for others.

Jayna had strong faith and loved the Lord, starting each day in His Word. We find comfort in knowing that our beloved Jayna is in her heavenly home, but will desperately miss her until we’re reunited. Rest in peace, dear Jayna, and thank you for always filling our lives with joy, love and happiness!

In addition to her husband and parents, Jayna leaves behind her sister, Amanda Farr (Joseph) of Fairview, PA. She is also survived by her father-in-law Carl Spigelmeyer, Jr. (Deborah), mother-in-law Louise Deitrick, sister-in-law Melanie Clabaugh (Philip), brother-in-law Christopher Spigelmeyer (Jessica), and brother-in-law Anthony “AJ” Bonaventura (Jennifer). She enjoyed her nieces and nephews, Caden (Godson), Gracyn, Addisyn, Alexandra and Teagan Farr; Emma (Goddaughter), Andrew and William Clabaugh; Bryn and Lane Spigelmeyer and Ava and Julia Bonaventura. Surviving aunts and uncles include Theresa Yucha (Randy), Gary Sodek, Judy Flaherty (Kevin), Susan Kovacs (Darryl), and Frank Mouyard. Jayna was the eldest of her cousins, who will all greatly miss her. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Francis and Marie Cole, maternal grandparents, Raymond and Segretta Sodek, and her aunt Terri Mouyard. Also left to cherish her memory, is her dear best friend of 38 years, Lisa Kostkas Dubniczki.

A private family service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 366-368 S. Main St. Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Jayna’s family will be planning a celebration of life gathering this summer for friends and family.

Donations, in Jayna’s name, can be made to a charity of your choice, or one that was dear to Jayna’s heart, Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.