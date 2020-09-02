Jayla Elaine Gill, Hadley, PA

HADLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jayla Elaine Gill, Hadley (Perry Township) died unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Geneva, Ohio. She was 20.

She was born in Greenville on March 7, 2000 and was the daughter of Ryan and Kelly Harper, Hadley and Randy and Kelly Coulter, Hadley.

She was a graduate of the Commodore Perry High School, Class of 2018 and was a CNA at the St. Paul’s Home, Greenville.

Jayla loved spending time with family and friends, especially her nephew, doodlebug and her little buddy, Greyson. She enjoyed side by side riding, traveling, camping, or simply just taking a ride around the block in “ole red”. Jayla loved her K-9 partner, Gunner. Jayla had a deep and abiding faith in God and was willing to share that faith with others in their time of need and to offer encouragement.

In addition to her parents, Ryan and Kelly Harper of Hadley and Randy and Kelly Coulter of Hadley; she is survived by her six siblings, Jordan Gill (Wade) of Conneaut Lake, Kendra Harper (Jacob) of Hadley, Kearstyn Coulter of Hadley, Kenzie Coulter of Hadley, Kane Coulter of Hadley and Kase Coulter of Hadley; nephews, Braxten White of Conneaut Lake and soon to be born, Daxen Jay White of Conneaut Lake; her grandparents, Robert and Kathy Gill of Cochranton, Lloyd and Gladys Kaltenbaugh of Clarks Mills, Richard and Pat Harper of Stoneboro, James Ruhlman of Greenville, Donna Musoni of Hadley and Joe and Vickie Huston of Hadley.

Jayla was the life of the party and will always be remembered for her contagious smile which was always capable of brightening the room. She had a heart of gold and considered everyone to be a friend. She was always there to lend a helping hand when ever needed

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Debbie Ruhlman; grandfather, Clarence Coulter and grandparents, Roy and Esther Shacklock.

The funeral service for Jayla will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Living Hope Mennonite Church, 3358 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville.

Family and friends may call on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville and on Saturday, September 5 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

CDC guideline will be in effect and we and ask that your visit be brief.

To celebrate Jayla’s life it is requested that bright colors be worn.

She will be laid to rest at the Hadley Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.snyderfh.com.

