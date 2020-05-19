Jay L. Dilley, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay L. Dilley, 80, of East Palestine, passed away May 17, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness.

Jay was born February 8, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Julius and Hazel Rice Dilley.

He worked as a self- employed truck driver.

Jay is survived by a daughter, Sherry Tyler of Princeton, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Jackie Eaton of East Palestine and Dorothy Porter of Austintown; as well as 2 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Julia Ransom, Connie List and Debbie Hicks.

Following Jay’s wishes no services will be held.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.