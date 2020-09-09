Jasper Lewis Davis, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Jasper Lewis Davis, Jr. was held Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Jaylex Event Center.

Mr. Davis was born February 7, 1960 in Welch, West Virginia, a son to Lewis Jasper Davis and Nora Mae Davis.

He was best known for his love to fish just about any chance he got. He would always try going with his kids and family as often as possible to spend quality time and have fun. He also enjoyed cooking and doing BBQs with his family. He was a huge fan of sci-fi movies and TV, always watching shows like Star Trek, Star Gate and Bruce Lee.

Mr. Davis was a former graduate of Jamestown Community College in Jamestown, New York, studying business administration.

He enjoyed working in the industrial industry working for both Bush Industries in Jamestown, New York and Kraftmaid Cabinetry in Warren, Ohio.

He was a follower of God and His teachings, always bestowing his knowledge to those around him. He would often play the bass guitar at his mother’s church, playing for the local community. He was always a leader and always taught that being a leader meant following your own heart and doing the right thing.

Mr. Davis departed this life peacefully in his home while sleeping. He knew he was loved by many family members who called and visited him regularly. Mr. Davis departed this life Friday, August 28, 2020 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

From his former wife, Sherri Moreland, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving children, Brandon Lewis Davis-Olinger (Brandon) of Roanoke, Virginia, Jordan Andrew Davis (Shanna) of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Tyler Michael Davis of Jamestown, New York and Mariah Karlene Davis of Jamestown, New York; his siblings, Donald (Francetta) Davis, David (Margarita) Davis and Diane (Keith) Hall, all of Youngstown, Ohio and Christine Davis Johnson of Bryans Rd, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Davis, Carson Davis, McKinley Davis, Gracelynn Davis, Kairi Davis, Nia Tanner and Nialah Tanner and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Willie Mae Patterson Berger; William Henry; his parents, Lewis and Nora Mae Davis; his brother, Bobby Davis and his sisters, Doris J. Hunt and Betty Stanford. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

