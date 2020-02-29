Jason Ronald Dale Gantz, Hanoverton, Ohio

Hanoverton, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Ronald Dale Gantz, 44, died in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center early Thursday morning, February 27, 2020.

Born October 6, 1975 in Salem, he was a son of Betty Lou Ramsey and Ronald Dale Gantz

A 1993 graduate of United Local High School and the Columbiana County Career Center, Jason will be remembered for his ability to make you laugh, but above all, he was a loving and caring man.

He enjoyed Motorsports and was a hard worker. He recently trained to be a welder.

He worked at Homestead Pools.

Survivors include his mother of Hanoverton; his father of Irvine, Kentucky; a sister, Patricia (Aaron) Laney and a brother, Joshua Gantz both of Hanoverton; brother, Ryan Gantz and sister, Sarah Gantz both of Irvine, Kentucky, as well as, several aunts and uncles.

Calling hours are from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Weber Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Mary Jo Bruinooge officiating.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.

