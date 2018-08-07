Jason Mark Fusillo Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Jason Mark Fusillo, 44, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, August 4, 2018, at his home.

Jason was born November 4, 1973, in Youngstown, a son of Michael, Jr. and Debbie Sheehan Fusillo and was a lifelong area resident.

He was an avid University of Michigan sports fan and he greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends.

Jason’s love for his family and friends was legendary. He will be dearly missed; especially for the out-of-the-blue texts he sent to others just to say “I love you” or “do you need anything?”

Jason leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Debbie Fusillo of Girard, with whom he shared a home; a brother, Michael Fusillo; a sister, Jami Fusillo (fiancé Jim Slater); nieces and nephews, Hannah, Hope, Emma, Liam and Charlie; cousins, Michelle, Cassie, Aiden and Kaleigh and many aunts, uncles and extended family members.

Jason was preceded in death by his father, Michael Fusillo, Jr.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 9, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard and funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 10, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Jason’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help offset the cost of funeral expenses.



