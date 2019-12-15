Jason Emery, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Alan Emery, Sr., 35, of Howland, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:45 a.m. in the emergency room of Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital after suffering a fall at home. The Trumbull County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

He was born October 22, 1984, in Warren the son of Daniel L and Helen Corbin Emery and was a lifelong area resident.

A 2003 graduate of Bristol High School, Jason enlisted in the United States Army and served his country overseas during the Iraqi War. He served with the Engineer Combat Company stationed out of Ft. Drum, New York. For his service to his country he was awarded National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Iraq Compaign Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star and was honorably discharged on November 24, 2008, with the rank of Private 1st Class.

He enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, listening to music and going to concerts. He had an enjoyment for movies but most especially he enjoyed spending time with his family and his son, JJ. He also was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Helen both of Bristolville; his paternal grandmother, Mildred (Pompora) Emery of North Jackson; his son, Jason Alan “JJ” Emery, Jr. of Howland; fiancée, Darlene Markley of Howland; a brother, Jonathan (Renee) Emery of Luz, New Mexico; a half-brother, Anthony “Tony” (Cathy) Emery of Knoxville, Tennessee; two nieces; four nephews; aunts; unlces; cousins and by a host of extended family and friends.

Jason is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dale Emery and maternal grandparents, Rev. Leonard and Eunice (Hedglin) Corbin.

Private Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Briggs, Pastor of North Bristol Christian Church, officiating.

Burial will follow in Sager Memorial Park in Bristol with full military honors rendered.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.