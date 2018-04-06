Jashiben (Jashumati) S. Shah Obituary

Mrs. Jashiben (Jashumati) S. Shah, 85, passed away peacefully at 7:41 a.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018, at Community Skilled Healthcare Centre, with her family by her side.

Mrs. Shah was born on December 12, 1932, in Rudel, Gujarat, India to Shankarlal Jain and Kamalaben Jain (Shantaben Jain).

She spent her childhood in Rudel, attending school through seventh grade.

She spent her married life in Songadh, Sojitra and Surendranagar. She moved with her husband to the United States in 1991 to live with their sons and their families.

Mrs. Shah was full of life, loved talking and laughing loudly, cooked with a passion and was known to be a master card player. She was hard-working from a very young age and despite her limited schooling, was wise beyond words. She cared and loved deeply all those who crossed her path and she helped raise a loving family.

She was religious and spiritual and always believed in the good of people.

She leaves behind her sons, Yogendra (Urmila) Shah of Clifton, New Jersey, her late son, Rajendra (Varsha) Shah’s family of South Plainfield, New Jersey and Vijay (Archna) Shah, M.D. of Howland, Ohio. She also leaves behind brothers, Chandrakant Jain of Rudel, India, Tarachand Jain of Vadodara, India and Suryakant Jain of Schiller Park, Illinois; sisters, Vimlaben Shah of Anand, India, Kokilaben Shah of Vadodara, India and Ushaben Shah of Ahmedabad, India; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, April 8, 2018, from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Community Skilled Healthcare Centre, 1320 Mahoning Avenue Northwest, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossieandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Shah family.

