Jarrod Wayne Carter Obituary

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Jarrod Wayne Carter, of Pymatuning Township, 35, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, following a six-year battle with brain cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends at home. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Jarrod was born September 7, 1983, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Diane (McClelland) and Richard Carter.

Jarrod was a 2002 graduate of Mercer High School, where he was voted the most talkative. During high school, he was in a band with his friends called Armed Battery.

He was known for his ease in frequent conversation with even total strangers. He possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout his life, he maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now, are being changed by his witness of constant nurturing of love and faith. His signature gift of joy, shown through his constant smiling, laughter and joking around, will never be forgotten.

Jarrod worked at Joy Cone Company for eight years and then went on to work at Greenville Metals until he was diagnosed.

He met his wife, Andrea Carter, when they worked together at Joy Cone. They married on March 9, 2007 and had two children, Chloe (ten years old) and Jacob (seven years old).

Jarrod was a dedicated and loving father. He helped coach his daughter’s softball team since she was three and helped coach his son’s wrestling team. He also stayed actively involved in their schools PTO and had various volunteer roles.

Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with his children. Jarrod was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

He was a talented craftsman/handyman, which he learned from his stepdad, Ben Dawson. He enjoyed shooting guns, photography, 5K races and had a love for trees.

He will be sadly missed by his family: his wife, Andrea; his daughter, Chloe Carter and his son, Jacob Carter. Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his mother, Diane Dawson; his stepfather, Ben Dawson; his dad, Rich Carter (Bobbi); his mother-in-law, Janet Gardner (Bill); his father-in-law, Johnnie Cook (Mary); his brothers, Jeremy (Katie) Carter, Rikki Carter and Jason Dawson; his sisters, Alex Dawson, Lisa Dawson, Harmony Dawson, Renee O’Rourke (Bill), Shirley Harris and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jarrod joins his grandparents, Clyde Wayne, Norma McClelland and Wayne and Melba Carter in Heaven.

Calling hours will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life service will be Friday, June 14, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Pastor Bill Brownlee, Central Community Church, officiating.

Following the funeral service on Friday, all are invited to continue in a celebration of Jarrod’s life at a luncheon at Central Community Church, 3571 North Hermitage Road, Transfer, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX, 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.