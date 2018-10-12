Jared Michael Coil Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Jared Michael Coil, 31, of Lisbon, passed away at 4:49 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Youngstown.

He was born on August 28, 1987, in East Liverpool, the son of Robert James and Kathy Ann (Palmer) Coil of Lisbon.

He was Mr. Fix It and was always ready to fix things for anybody. Jared enjoyed spending time with his family and going fishing. His favorite time of year was Christmas.

In addition to his parents, he survived by his daughter, Autumn Rose Coil of Washingtonville and his siblings, Jessica Ann Coil and Joshua James Coil both of Lisbon.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, October 15, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

Please sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.