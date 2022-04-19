YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Denise Moore, 61, of Richlands, North Carolina, went to to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 8, 1960 to the late Bernita and Eddie Carter.

Janice attended Youngstown State University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. Janice also attended ITT Technical Institute where she received multiple certifications.

Janice was employed with at the Environmental Protection Agency as an office administrator.

Janice leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her loving devoted husband, Mark M. Moore; two sons, Jason Gregory Carter of Youngstown, Ohio and Jeffrey Howell II (Kiarie) of Orlando, Florida; three daughters, Tashia Lynnette Carter(Kevin) of District Heights, Maryland, Destiny Moore of Charlottesville, Virginia and Kierstyen Moore of Chattanooga, Tennesee; four sisters, Jackie Coston (Steve) of Columbus, Ohio, Terry Lynn Carter of Youngstown, Ohio, Debra (Fred) Carter of St. Louis, Missouri and Constance Wright of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Timothy Carter, Jaxson Howell, Awndreya Hosey, Marques Carter and Romero Carter and many more beloved grandchildren and great- grandchildren and her Aunt Ann Wallace of Columbus.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents.

Janice was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.

She was devoted to her family with a strong love for the Lord and her grandchildren. Janice had been a long-time member of His Church in Washington, D.C. and Mt. Ennon Baptist Church in Clinton, Maryland.

She and Mark relocated to Richlands in 2021 from Waldorf, Maryland.

Janice was a very outgoing person. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking and shopping, especially shoe shopping. We will miss her zest for life and her infectious smile but knowing she is with Jesus gives comfort to those who are mourning. She will be missed by everyone who knew Janice but she will remain in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Waldorf, Maryland. Further contact information will be given by the family.