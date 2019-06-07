Janice Conley Foutty Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Conley Foutty, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019 after an extended illness, at The Windsor House in Champion, Ohio. She previously resided at Champion Estates Assisted Living.

She was born on August 16, 1943 in Warren, Ohio to Ted and Birdine Geer.

Janice graduated from Newton Falls High School and lived there most of her life.

She married John C. Conley on August 31, 1963 and they shared 36 years together until his passing in 1997.

In 1998 she relocated to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina where she married Charles (Chuck) Foutty on August 16, 2001 until his passing on December 17, 2011.

Janice then made her way back home to Ohio where she spent time with family and friends until her passing.

She enjoyed classic cars, country music, making stained glass projects, knitting, sewing and embroidering. Above all, she had a great love for all animals, rescuing and raising anything from puppies to wild birds, squirrels and ducklings.

Loving memories will be carried on by her three sons, John C. Conley (Debra) of Englewood, Florida, Thomas J. Conley of Springfield, Illinois and Troy D. Conley (Deanna) Deer Park, Texas; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Geraldine Shaffer and her husbands, John and Chuck.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, Ohio from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Janice will be laid to rest next to her husband, John, at Braceville Cemetery.

The Conley family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful, loving and attentive care from the staff at Champion Estates Assisted Living, Windsor House Nursing Facility and Hospice of the Valley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions go to Hospice of the Valley 5000 East Market Street #19, Warren, OH 44484.