Janice C. Grove, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a grave side service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Belmont Park Cemetery for Janice C. Grove, 72 who died the morning of Friday, September 4, 2020.

Janice was the daughter of John Blanche and Annabelle Rounsley.

She was a 1965 graduate of Girard High School.

She was a homemaker and owned the Janice C. Grove Trucking Co.

Janice enjoyed shopping and with a passion, caring for animals.

She is survived by her husband, William Grove whom she married April 1, 1976; three daughters, Rhonda Firment and her daughter, Jody Firment; Tina Jones and her sons, Steven, Jr. and Michael Lewis and Nicole Braun and her daughters, Terra Moffo and Ronni Dubas; two sisters, Marie Delpine and Dee Koehler; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; along with her dogs, Max, Bulldog, Duck and Oliver; Kitty the cat; her turtle Skittle II and Gypsy her cockatoo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond (Butch) Delpine and William Carter and a sister, JoAnn Riley.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice C. Grove, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: