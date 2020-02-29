Janice A. McQuiston, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice A. McQuiston, age 76, of Porter Road, Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, in The Grove at Greenville, following an extended illness.

She was born in Pittsburgh on August 17, 1943, a daughter of John and Adelia (Deutenberg) Mehring.

She was a 1961 graduate of Brentwood High School, Pittsburgh.

She married her husband, Russell McQuiston, who survives on September 23, 1967.

She was employed as a secretary in the Psychology department at the University of Pittsburgh for 10 years.

While raising her family, she served the community as a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout leader, a hockey mom, a parent volunteer with the Buhl Mermaid Swim Club and a volunteer at St. Paul’s. Later, she was employed as a secretary at Ridgewood at St. Paul’s for 10 years until she retired.

In addition to Mr. McQuiston, she is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Callihan and her husband, Michael of Purcellcille, Virginia and Elizabeth Ansell and her husband, Brian, of Shawnee, Kansas; a son, Andrew McQuiston and his wife, Emily, of Cary, North Carolina; a brother, Homer Mehring and his wife, Barbara, of Pittsburgh and nine grandchildren, Mary Callihan, Thomas Callihan, Megan Callihan, Philip Callahan, Gwen Ansell, Gavin Ansell, Alena McQuiston, Liliana McQuiston and June McQuiston.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mario Lemieux Foundation, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation.