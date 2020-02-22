Janetta Alyse Lyles, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janetta Alyse Lyles, 40, of 207 Woodbine Avenue, S.E., Warren, departed this life Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 5:50 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic, following complications from a brief illness.

She was born June 23, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph James and Joyce Logan Lyles.

She was employed with Trumbull County Children Services for 13 years and was a Counselor for Child Guidance.

She graduated in 1997 from Warren G. Harding High School, in 2007 from the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Social Work and in 2010 from the University of Akron with a Masters in Social Work.

She was a member of the Victory Christian Church Liberty Campus and enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping and traveling.

She leaves to mourn one son, Jayden James Wappner of Warren; three brothers, Ernest James (Yvonne) Lyles of Reno, Nevada, Joseph Dion (Marquita) Lyles both of Howland and Joshua Aaron (Eboni) Lyles of Cleveland; three sisters, Mrs. Sandra Yvonne (JC) Giles of Union Springs, Alabama, Mrs. Jennifer Renee (Lorans) Jones of Ravenna Township and Mrs. Harmony Rae (Joseph) Glisson of Cincinnati; fiancée, James Williams of Cleveland and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the York Avenue Church of God, where calling hours will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Family will receive friends at 4061 Aleesa Drive, S.E., Warren 44484 the home of her brother, Joseph Lyles.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.