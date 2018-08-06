My Valley Tributes

Janet T. (Drayer) David Obituary

New Middletown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 06, 2018 04:42 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2018 04:42 PM EDT

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Janet T. (Drayer) Davis, 77, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Sunday morning, August 5, 2018 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

Mrs. Davis was born February 25, 1941 in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late, James “Vincent” and Helena Lahr Drayer and had lived in this area most of her life.

Janet worked as a home healthcare aide for Royal Home Health and was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana.

Janet loved to crochet and was a faithful blood donor. She especially loved her family and was very generous with her time caring for others. She was also very loyal and generous to various veteran charities.

Her first husband, William Caylor, Jr., whom she married October 17, 1959, died August 24, 1963.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane Foster of East Palestine and Patricia (Michael) Siegert of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a son, William (Debbie) Caylor of Salem; two sisters, Joan Hannah of Brookville, Pennsylvania and Eileen (Anthony) Weber of St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania; three brothers, James (Diane) Drayer of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, Joseph (Karen) Drayer of Dubois, Pennsylvania and Donald (Bonnie) Drayer of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania; several stepchildren including, Bernard Snyder, Jr. of LaPlace, Louisiana and six grandchildren, Joshua and Cory Foster, Rylee and Max Siegert and Austin and Quinton Caylor.

Janet was preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine and Josephine Drayer and a brother, John “Jack” Drayer.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with Deacon Christopher Evans officiating.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Donations in memory of Janet may be made to the East Palestine Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 101, East Palestine, OH 44413

Sign the guest register and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Doris Ann Spindler Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doris Ann Spindler Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • George Yatz Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    George Yatz Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Geraldine H. Hartman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Geraldine H. Hartman Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Janet T. (Drayer) David Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Janet T. (Drayer) David Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Anthony M. Pesa, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Anthony M. Pesa, Jr. Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Patrick Richard Burniston Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Patrick Richard Burniston Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Michael Paul Sovik Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael Paul Sovik Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bruce Anthony Furlong Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bruce Anthony Furlong Obituary

    Southington, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Martin
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Martin "Marty" V. Frill Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thelma A. Mansfield Grandon Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thelma A. Mansfield Grandon Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Joseph F.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Joseph F. "Hobo" Black Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Rosella
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rosella "Midge" Brant Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • John L. McGaughey, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John L. McGaughey, Jr. Obituary

    Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania - August 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Irene Aspromatis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Irene Aspromatis Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jacquelyn L. Craig Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jacquelyn L. Craig Obituary

    Sharpsville, Pennsylvania - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kathryn Brown Putnam Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kathryn Brown Putnam Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Arlene L. (Lindberg) Nordquest Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Arlene L. (Lindberg) Nordquest Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bruce Parker, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bruce Parker, Sr. Obituary

    Leavittsburg, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories