Janet T. (Drayer) David Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Janet T. (Drayer) Davis, 77, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Sunday morning, August 5, 2018 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

Mrs. Davis was born February 25, 1941 in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late, James “Vincent” and Helena Lahr Drayer and had lived in this area most of her life.

Janet worked as a home healthcare aide for Royal Home Health and was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana.

Janet loved to crochet and was a faithful blood donor. She especially loved her family and was very generous with her time caring for others. She was also very loyal and generous to various veteran charities.

Her first husband, William Caylor, Jr., whom she married October 17, 1959, died August 24, 1963.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane Foster of East Palestine and Patricia (Michael) Siegert of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a son, William (Debbie) Caylor of Salem; two sisters, Joan Hannah of Brookville, Pennsylvania and Eileen (Anthony) Weber of St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania; three brothers, James (Diane) Drayer of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, Joseph (Karen) Drayer of Dubois, Pennsylvania and Donald (Bonnie) Drayer of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania; several stepchildren including, Bernard Snyder, Jr. of LaPlace, Louisiana and six grandchildren, Joshua and Cory Foster, Rylee and Max Siegert and Austin and Quinton Caylor.

Janet was preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine and Josephine Drayer and a brother, John “Jack” Drayer.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with Deacon Christopher Evans officiating.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Donations in memory of Janet may be made to the East Palestine Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 101, East Palestine, OH 44413

Sign the guest register and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.