Janet Lynn Ross, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lynn Ross, age 64, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Hospitality Care Center in Hermitage.

Born July 2, 1956, in the U.S. Embassy in Augsburg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late John A. Sr. and Virginia (Segee) Loughran.Janet was a devoted mother of four, who ensured that her children knew how much she loved them.

She was a lost soul, who only meant well.

Janet’s hobbies included, knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching small items. She also liked to play guitar and enjoyed going to concerts with her life partner, Stephen Sternthal, of Hermitage.

In addition to her life partner, Janet is survived by two sons, Jonathan W. Sternthal, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, James C. Loughran, of Raleigh, North Carolina, two daughters, Mary S. Bartelone, of Cincinnati, Ohio and Stephanie M. Ross, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Jacqueline, John, James and Helen.

She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Alvin.

Friends will be received for a gathering time on Tuesday, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. William Locke officiating.

Burial will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

