Janet Louise Pitts, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Louise Pitts 82, of Pitts Road, Jamestown, went peacefully to her eternal reward at 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 13, 1937 in Charleston, West Virginia to Orville and Kathrine (Sweitzer) Starkey.

She married James Leroy Pitts on October 22, 1953. He preceded her in death.

Shortly after her marriage she brought her younger siblings into her home and cared for them. Janet and James moved to Jamestown, Pennsylvania where they purchased a small farm and raised six children.

Janet worked at Andover Industries for 15 years, helping to support her family and making many friends in the process.

She was very creative and throughout the years she enjoyed painting ceramics, needlepoint and crocheting. She loved the outdoors and had many good times camping with her siblings and children. Janet was an avid reader and really enjoyed a spirited debate. She was known for her green thumb and through the years grew lush gardens and breathtaking roses. Her happiest moments were spent surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Family and friends always looked forward to her baked goods; especially at Christmas time,.

Treasured memories of Janet will be carried by her siblings, Chuck Starkey and his wife, Ebby, James Starkey and his wife, Vickie and Sue Chizmer; her children, Judy Pitts wife of James, Darlene Sutton, Elenore Thurber and her husband, Roger, Chuck Pitts and his wife, Cathy, Robert Pitts and his wife, Lorraine and Michael Pitts and his wife, Sara; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband Janet was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Nickie Molaskey and a son, James Pitts, Jr.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at

Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 6:00 p.m., following visitation at the funeral home.



Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335.