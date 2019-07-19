Janet Louise Call, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Louise Call, 76, of Salem, died at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on October 8, 1943, in Salem, the daughter of the late Emerson A. and Ina Marie (Hendricks) Call.

Janet formerly lived in New York and Arizona. While she lived in Arizona, she was a secretary. When she moved back to Salem, she opened her own business as a graphic artist. She was a very good artist. Janet liked going to Mountaineer Park.

She also loved to go fishing and read books.

She is survived by her sister, Sandra Fry of Salem and one nephew.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

The burial will be at 3:00 p.m. in Hope Cemetery following the visitation.

