Janet Lee Truax, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Truax, 80, a resident of St. Paul’s and formerly of 275 East Avenue, Greenville, passed away peacefully, Friday night, August 2, 2019 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, with her daughters by her side.

She was born in Greenville, on November 6, 1938, to the late Paul and Martha (Christy) Sowash.

Janet worked many years as a nursing aide, which prompted her to open her own uniform shop in Greenville, “Jan’s Uniform Shop”, which specialized in petite sizes. Later, she enjoyed running her business, “J&D Antiques”, alongside her late husband, David.

After retirement, they continued to work side by side as sextons at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville. She took great pride in her service to the church but her greatest pleasure in life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was married to David P. Truax on December 20, 1986 and he preceded her in death on July 26, 2002.

Janet is survived by two daughters, Jodie Lawman and her husband, Jeffery, of Bradenton, Florida and Paula Banco and her husband, Joseph, of Mercer; two stepsons, Erik Truax and his wife, Cathy, of Buford, Georgia and David Truax, II of Buford, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Brittaney Yandell, Colin and Kaylee Banco, Jared and Tyler Costello, Seth, Avery and Sierra Truax and three great-grandchildren, Bryson Asbury, Vinnie Caroniti and Leah Banco.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: a son, Neil Edward Burt-Eckstrom; a daughter, Sherry Lynn (Burt) Costello and two brothers, Peter L. Sowash and Paul H. Sowash, III.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 2:30 – 3:45 p.m. in the Library at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, where a memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the sanctuary, with Rev. Julia Fraser, officiating.

Inurnment will take place in the church columbarium during the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Greenville Fire Department, 111 East Ave, Greenville, PA, 16125 or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, PA, 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Prborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.