Janet L. Shipton Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Shipton, age 83, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019 in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community.

She was born in Greenville on September 17, 1935 to Norman and Mabel (Wasser) Reash.

Janet was a 1954 graduate of Fredonia High School.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildrens’ sporting events and school functions.

Janet was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Stoney Point Homemakers Club.

On October 29, 1955 she married Robert D. Shipton, he passed away on July 10, 2007.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Janice Zane and her husband, Gary, of Greenville; three sons, Todd W. Shipton and his wife, Renee, of Greenville, Rodney R. Shipton and his wife, Sue, of Greenville and Scott A. Shipton and his wife, Stephanie, of Meadville; a sister, Barbara Baker of Greenville; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Corey Shipton; an infant brother, Donald Reash; a brother, Paul Reash and a sister, Doris Eddy.

Calling hours will be Friday, June 28, 2019, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Friday, June 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home, Rev. Julia Fraser, Chaplain of St. Paul’s, officiating.

Burial with committal will be in Delaware Cemetery

Fredonia, PA

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania.