Janet L. Saxon, Clark, PA

CLARK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Saxon, 87, of Clark, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.



Janet was born on June 14th, 1932, to Lonon Floyd and Bessie Justine (Walton) Smith in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Meadville High School.

Janet was affectionately known by her family as a devoted housewife and homemaker. On July 17th, 1954, she married her husband John Michael Saxon, who survives at home.



She was a member of Clark Trinity United Methodist Church. Janet enjoyed modeling for various companies, gardening, and traveling with her husband. She was a very talented artist creating works in paintings and drawings. She cherished her pets and furry friends. Most important to her was spending time with her family and particularly her grandchildren.



Janet is survived by her loving husband John M. Saxon; daughters, April (Gary) Lazor of Jupiter, Florida, Brenda Tishov of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Christopher Joseph of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Jessica (Christopher) Clark of Hubbard, Ohio; brothers, Carl (Elsie) Smith of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Elmer smith of Meadville, Pennsylvania and also her nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by father, Lonon Floyd Smith; mother, Bessie Justine Smith; daughter, Michelyn Saxon, who passed away September of 2017; sister, Maxine Raffle; brothers, Lonon Smith and Daniel Smith.



Friends may call Sunday, December 1st, 2019, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A final prayer will be held at the end of calling hours.



Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Heartland Hospice Care 3871 E. State Street Hermitage, PA 16148 or the ASPCA in memory of Janet.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.