Janet L. Heller, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Heller, 84, of Lisbon, passed away 4:51 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus.

Janet was born August 17, 1934 in Rogers, a daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Finch) McCall and had been a life-long resident of the area.

She had worked for over 20 years in the home healthcare field retiring in 2018.

Janet was a member of the Rogers United Methodist Church where she was very active in the church.

Her first husband, Frank F. Lewis, preceded her in death on July 4, 1969. She married George F. Heller in November 1972 and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2008. In addition to her parents, Janet was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill McCall.

She is survived by four sons, Douglas (Billie) Lewis of Rogers, Steve (Paula) Lewis of New Waterford, Chuck (Sista) Lewis of Texas and Dan Lewis of Lisbon. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a stepson, George Heller of Canton and two stepdaughters, Dee Whittington of Boardman and Eileen Schmidt of East Palestine.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Rhodes of her church officiating.

Burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.