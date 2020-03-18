Janet L. Edwards, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Edwards, age 86, of Greenville passed away Monday evening, March 16, 2020 in UPMC Greenville.



She was born in Greenville on September 2, 1933 a daughter of Lloyd and Janice (Meredith) Chason.

She was a 1947 graduate of Penn High School and a 1954 graduate of Sharon Regional School of Nursing.

On September 11, 1954 Janet married Robert Evans Edwards, he passed away November 10, 2004.



Janet was a 50-year member of Greenville United Methodist Church.

She was a registered nurse and was employed at Whitecliff Nursing Home for 40 years where she started as a staff nurse and retired as a nursing home administrator, she was previously employed at Greenville Steel Car as an administrator for ten years.

Janet enjoyed traveling, gardening, bird watching but she was most proud of her family and her nursing career.

She is survived by her a daughter, Ceinwen Lee Nesevich and her husband, Ken of Jamestown; a granddaughter, Melissa Ann Mohr and her husband, Jon, of Greenville; four grandsons, Michael Bruce Edwards and his fiancée, Stephanie, of Greenville, Mark Robert Nesevich, Zachary Morris Nesevich and Mitchell Thomas Nesevich all of Jamestown; four great-grandchildren, Laney Marie Mohr, Hannah Mae Mohr, Jonathan Robert Mohr and Matthew Robert Edwards, all of Greenville.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Mark Evan Edwards and Robert Bruce Edwards and four brothers, Donald Lloyd Chason, John Meredith Chason, Robert Fleming Chason and Kenneth Reed Chason.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.