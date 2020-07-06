Janet L. Avery, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Avery, 76, of Ellwood City, passed away and into her Savior’s arms on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late, Elisha and Effie (Hightower) Shakespeare and was born on June 22, 1944, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her children, Reverend James Johnson of Ellwood City, Stacy Law (John) of Beaver Falls, Jeffrey Johnson of Ellwood City, Bryan Johnson (Michelle) of Ellwood City and Patrick Johnson (Tracy) of Ellwood City; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and sisters, Delores Early (Jerome) of Beaver Falls, Debbie Henderson (Calvin) of Ellwood City, Beverly Carlyle of Bowie, Maryland, Arthur Shakespeare (Sharon) of Beaver Falls and Tracy Haniwalt (Dave) of New Castle.

She was a faithful and active member of Risen Savior Christian Church, where she served on the Deaconess Board.

Janet enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was very humble and a passionate person and greatly loved her Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Johnson, Sr.; her second husband, John Avery and one brother, Elisha Shakespeare, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Love Hope Baptist Church located at 400 Wayne Avenue Ellwood City, with a Homegoing Service at 2:00 p.m. to be held Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Love Hope Baptist Church, with the Rev. William Lindsay, Eulogist and the Rev. Eric Board, Presiding.

Interment will be in Clinton Cemetery located in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, please wear mask or face coverings for the viewing and funeral. Love Hope Baptist will be live streaming the funeral service, via their Facebook page, for those who are not able to attend.

Arrangments entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home of Ellwood City, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.

