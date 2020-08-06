Jane Louise Kashien, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Louise Kashien, 81, passed away at 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the St. Joseph Health Center following a long illness.

She was born in Van Ormer, Pennsylvania on April 3, 1939 the daughter of Glynn and Thelma (Frantz) Glass.



Jane worked at the Fairhaven School for over 20 years in the kitchen as a cook and in the lunchroom where she loved serving the children lunch everyday.

She enjoyed camping, fishing and baking sweet treats for her family especially during the holidays. She loved celebrating the Christmas Season and cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Jane is survived by her husband, Frank Joseph Kashien, whom she married on July 18, 1959; two sons, David (Bernadette) Kashien of Niles and Duane (Melissa) Kashien of Vienna; two grandsons, David Thomas Kashien and Adam Kashien and Alyssa Neer, all of Niles; great-granddaughter, Lily Grace; three brothers, Garry Glass of Niles, Rey Glass of Niles and Clifton Glass of Girard and two sisters, Lorraine Glass of Howland and Lucille Jones of Girard.



She was preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine Glass and Delores Schlaegel.



A Private Funeral will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Pastor David Edwards will officiate.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

More stories from WKBN.com: