NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Hulton, 88, a lifelong resident of New Waterford, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

Jane was born August 16, 1932 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Roger and Laura Kerr Andre.

She was employed as a cafeteria worker at New Waterford High School prior to retirement.

She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in New Waterford, where she enjoyed volunteering.

Jane is survived by three sons, James (Kim) Hulton, Jr. of Salem, Brian (Virginia) Hulton of New Waterford and Paul (Bev) Hulton of New Springfield as well as four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James “Pete” Hulton, in 2012.

A private burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.