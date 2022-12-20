YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Frances Baran, of Austin, Texas, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the age of 74.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 18, 1948 to John and Helen (Ferenchak) Bobby.

Jane was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.

She was a dedicated and passionate nurse and a breast cancer survivor.

Jane graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Her memory will live on in her children, Jeffrey Leyshon and his wife, Christy, of North Richland Hills, Texas, Kevin Leyshon and fiancée, Isabel Araujo and her daughter, Michelle, of Austin, Texas, Amanda Manti and her husband, Anthony, of Austin, Texas and Jeremy Baran and his wife, Nicole Martin, of Austin, Texas; her grandchildren are Aaron Carey and his wife, Heavenly, of North Richland Hills, Texas, Sydney Leyshon of North Richland Hills, Texas, Reid, Sophia and Mason Manti, of Austin, Texas. She will also live on in her sister, Isabelle Walko of North Lima, Ohio and brother, James (Jackie) Bobby of Poland, Ohio, in addition to many nephews, nieces and cousins and her beloved lifelong friends from nursing school.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Gerald and William Bobby and sister, Geraldine Bobby.

A private memorial will be held in Austin, Texas and she will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.