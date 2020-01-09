Jana L. Kytchak, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jana Louise (Rubino) Kytchak, age 75, of 73 Donation Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 6, 2020 after a 20-year battle with breast cancer.

Jana was born on October 9, 1944 in Victoria, Texas to Joseph E. Rubino, Jr. and Emma G. (Licht) Rubino.

She was a 1962 graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School.

She attended TWA Flight Attendant School and was then employed by TWA as a reservation agent.

Jana married Frank M. Kytchak, Jr. on June 5, 1965. The couple settled in Greenville where they raised their three children, Brian, Suzanne and David.

She worked many years at the family business, Kytchak Chiropractic Center, as a bookkeeper and receptionist.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved life and lived everyday to the fullest. She got pure enjoyment from watching her children and grandchildren grow and excel. The pride she displayed from watching their performances, athletic events and activities was immeasurable. She was proud of her family and loved being a grandma to her seven grandchildren. She treasured holidays and family get-togethers and always had a loving heart to lend. Her spirit for life included her passion for traveling, vacationing, reading, gardening and being there for others. We will all live with the love that she left behind.

In addition to her husband, Frank, she is survived by two sons, Brian Kytchak, his wife, Jackie and their three sons, Brent, his wife, Heather, Colin and Nicholas; David Kytchak, his wife, Kelley and their two children, Jocelyn and Jacob; a daughter, Suzanne Lewis, her husband, Rodney and their two children, Devin, his wife, Amy and Courtney; her mother, Emma Rubino; a sister, JoAnn Dugan-Link, her husband, William and a brother, James E. Rubino.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

As a final note, our family would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Dr. Lob and his loving and caring staff for all the years of compassionate and professional care during her treatment.

In keeping with the wishes of Jana, there will be no funeral services and in honor of her love for reading, the family would like to request that you make donations in lieu of flowers to the Greenville Public Library, 330 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.