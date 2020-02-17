Jan W. Sallaz, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jan W. Sallaz, 74, of Cortland, entered peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:25 a.m. at Vibra Hospital in Warren.

He was born Saturday, September 29, 1945 in Phoenix, Arizona the son of the late Wayne and Dixie Maddux Sallaz.

A 1963 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Jan enlisted with the Marine Corps and served his country abroad during the Vietnam War as an engineer equipment mechanic. For his service to his country he was awarded the M-14 Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one-star, Good Conduct Medal 1st Award and Air Medal-6th Award with Silver Star. As a testimony for his bravery and service he was awarded an honorable discharge on June 30, 1967 with the rank of sergeant.

After his service to his country, Jan worked before retiring in 2003 from Packard Electric where he was very active as a union leader.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1090 in Warren and the DAV Trumbull County Chapter #11.

Jan enjoyed meeting regularly for coffee with his VA friends, vacationing to Marco Island, Florida, camping, fishing and was a strong supporter of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.

Fond memories of Jan will always be remembered by his wife of ten years, the former Gail E. Meenachan, whom he married on December 29, 2009; two children, Dr. Jeffrey (Noelle) Sallaz of Tucson, Arizona and Julie (Steve) Kurtz of Cortland; two stepsons, Jay (Dr. Kelly) Tomasic of Berlin Center and Paul Tomasic of Berlin Center and a stepdaughter, Tiffany (Peter) Kramer of Girard. Jan is also survived by his five sisters, Sue (Ken) Zucco of Warren, Ruth (Ron) Frye of Cortland, Gail (Sam) Trina of Howland, Brenda (Joe) Wilson of Cortland and Karen Chalas of Vienna and grandchildren, Theodore Sallaz and Ryan and Mallory Kurtz, Joshua, Alex and Anna Kramer and Zachary, Logan, Olivia and Ava Tomasic.

Besides his parents, Jan was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Alberto Chalas and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Dorothy Meenachan.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, following visitation in the funeral home.

Burial with full military honors provided by the great men of the Trumbull County Honor Guard American Legion Post 540 will follow in Southington Reformed Cemetery in Southington.

The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Jan’s name to the VFW Post 1090, 611 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44483 or to DAV Chapter 11, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

The family with like to thank Jan’s best friends, Gary Guteilus and Cousin Clyde Sallaz, for all their help and love.

SEMPER FI!

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.