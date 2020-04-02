James Williams, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Williams, age 92, of Ohl Street, Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 in The Grove at Greenville.

He was born in Greenville on August 11, 1927 to Harry and Louise (Techula) Williams.

He was a graduate of St. Michael’s High School and served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Jim was employed for 25 years with the Construction and General Labors Local #964 and during the 1950’s and 60’s he was employed as a bartender at the Adams Hotel.

Jim was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and had attended daily Mass for many years.

He enjoyed taking drives and honking the horn at his buddies as he passed their homes. He also was an avid Notre Dame Football fan.

He is survived by his two sons, J. Robbie Williams of Greenville and Henry Williams of Andover, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eileen and three brothers, Henry Williams, Richard Williams and John Williams.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a Private Service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 in St. Michael Cemetery Chapel with Rev. V. David Foradori, officiating. Greenville VFW Honor Guard Post #140 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Inurnment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Micheal Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.