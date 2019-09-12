James William Bertolasio, Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James William Bertolasio, 78, of Sharpsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home in Sharpsville, with his family at his side.



James was born on April 23, 1941 to Guido A. and Esther Lucille (Allison) Bertolasio in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High school class of 1959. He also attended YSU, barber school and was a journeyman with the IBEW.

James worked as an electrician for 40 years, at Sharon Steel, New Castle Foundry, Trinity and retired from Caparo. He also had his own barbershop in his home.

On April 11, 1964 he married his wife, Carol E. (Rickert) Bertolasio, who survives at home.



He was a member of Sharpsville Masonic Lodge 517 and Mercer County Shrine Club where he was active in the Wheel Patrol and Clown Unit.

James enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing at the Shenango Reservoir and in Lake Erie, he loved to complete crossword puzzles and most importantly spending time with his grandsons, attending many of their baseball games.



James is survived by his loving wife, Carol; daughter, Sherry L. (Daniel) Bailey; sons, Richard J. (Lori) Bertolasio and Mark J. Bertolasio, all of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. He was the proud grandfather of Nick Bertolasio, Levi Bailey, Luke Bailey and Dylan Bertolasio. He is also survived by his brother, George Bertolasio of Conneaut, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister in law, Cathy Bertolasio.



Friends may call Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home following visitation, with a masonic service provided by Sharpsville Masonic Lodge 517.