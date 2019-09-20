James W. Hagan, Jr., Lordstown, Ohio – Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Hagan, Jr., 65, of Lordstown, entered into eternal rest Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born November 5, 1953 in Cleveland, the son of James W., Sr. and Lois (Sharrow) Hagan and had lived in Brook Park for over 40 years until moving to Lordstown earlier this year.

A graduate of Midpark High School, Jim worked for many years as a tool and die maker.

A member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge in Parma, he enjoyed watching sports, going to casinos and horse racing.

He is sadly missed by his two children, James W. Hagan III (Stacy Hathcock) of Medina and Robyn Frye (Adam) of Elyria; three grandchildren, Dale Hathcock, Adam Frye and Taylor Frye and two sisters, Jane Sucku of Lordstown and Laura Clancy (Harry) of Avon Lake.

His parents precede him in death.

Per his request, services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.