James W. Christman, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Christman, 72, of Greenville, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 in the emergency room at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville.

He was born in Greenville, on March 5, 1947 to the late Woodrow S. and Dorothy E. (Montgomery) Christman.

Jim was a 1965 graduate of Reynolds High School, served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and retired from Greenville Metals where he worked many years as an electrician.

He loved his family, spending time with his grandchildren and researching his genealogy. He enjoyed taking care of his home and yard, walking his dogs, listening to records, going to auctions and collecting antiques. He was also involved with the Greenpeace movement.

Jim is survived by his wife at home, Shirley (Hutchison) Christman. They were married on August 8, 1969. Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Henry and her husband, Ronald, of Hamburg, New York and Sherry Loutzenhiser and her husband, Tim, of Greenville; two sons, Eric Christman and his fiancée, Bobbie Jo Johnston, of Greenville and David Christman and his fiancée, Kimberly Liptak, of Greenville; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Baer and her husband, Jon, of Virginia and Patty Ocho of Florida; a brother, Mark Christman and his wife, Sue, of Texas and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Mark Christman.

Private services will be held by the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125 http://www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com/.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.