James V. Straw, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James V. Straw, 61, lifelong resident of Warren, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 28, 1958 in Warren, the son of Samuel and Theresa (Butler) Straw.

Jim attended Warren Western Reserve High School and had worked as a landscaper and drove for the Amish.

He enjoyed fishing, cards, music, animals and most of all, his loving family, especially the time with his granddaughter.

Precious memories of Jim live on with his devoted wife of 28 years, Vicky (Marten) Straw, whom he married November 24, 1991; two daughters, Mistel Kenney of Warren and Jessica Straw of Warren; one granddaughter, Kiersten Jakubec of Warren; two sisters, Cheryl Davies (William) of Leavittsburg and Donna Craft of Leavittsburg; one brother, Samuel Straw of Warren and one brother-in-law, William Cooper of Warren.

Preceding him in death are his parents and two sisters, Beverly Straw-Cooper and Cindy Straw.

Cremation is taking place.

Jim’s good life will be celebrated with a reception from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 710 Potic Drive, Leavittsburg.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.


