James T. Kaibas Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - James T. Kaibas, 73, of Hermitage, passed away Friday afternoon, May 24, 2019, in the Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness.

Mr. Kaibas was born February 23, 1946, in Sharon, a son of the late Julius and Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Kaibas.

He attended the former St. Adalbert Parochial Grade School in Farrell, was a 1963 graduate of Farrell High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 during the Vietnam Era.

He retired from the John M. Allen Company, Strongsville, Ohio, where he was a tool and dye sales representative for 25 years.

Jim was an active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where he was a Eucharistic Minister, past Scoutmaster for Troop # 1 and a Bingo worker for many years.

He was also active in the community and served as a past president for the Shenango Valley Jaycee's and the Kennedy Eagles Organization (KEO).

Jim enjoyed golfing in the Sawhill Tubular golf league at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course and woodworking. Known for his green thumb, he grew beautiful flowers at his home and enjoyed vegetable gardening. His greatest joy, however, was his family. A true family man, he cherished the time he shared with them.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, the former Judith Salandria, whom he married August 17, 1968 in St. Adalbert's Church, Farrell; a daughter, Renee S. Herman and her husband, Michael, of Hermitage; a son, Aaron J. Kaibas and his wife, Karen, of Tipp City, Ohio and six grandchildren, who were the light of his life, TerraLynn Herman, Michael Herman, Libby Kaibas, Parker Kaibas, Caroline Kaibas and Asher Herman. He also leaves a sister, Ursula Goda, of Wheatland; a sister-in-law, Violet Kaibas, of Farrell; a brother-in-law, Gary Salandria and his wife, Barbara, of Mickleton, New Jersey and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, John Timothy Kaibas (Cherilyn) and George Kaibas; an infant sister, Lilibeth Kaibas and a brother-in-law, John Goda.

Jim was a generous and selfless man who put others' needs in front of his own. He will be missed dearly.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas J. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage, with military honors rendered by the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion and Farrell VFW honor guard.