James T. Chise, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Chise, Sr., 71, formerly of the Phoenix House, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019, at Omni Manor, following a lengthy illness.



James was born March 7, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Jean Eckenrode Chise and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended East High School and worked for many years for Easco Aluminum in Youngstown and Girard.

Mr. Chise was of the Protestant faith and was a former member of Faith Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on cars and trucks and he loved spending time with his family.

James leaves three children, James T. Chise, Jr. of Youngstown, Christine Lynn Chise-Beule (Greg) of Youngstown and Robert A. Chise of Boardman; several grandchildren and a sister, Ruthie (William) Saulpaugh of Mercer, Pennsylvania.

A sister, Roberta Chise, is deceased.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.