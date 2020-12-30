James Robert Richards, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert (Jimmy) Richards, 40, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday evening, December 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.



Jimmy was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on May 3, 1980, to James David Richards and Robin Miller Richards.



Jimmy attended Greenville High School.

He delivered the Youngstown Vindicator for ten years.

He attended First Church of God in Greenville.

He loved sports and the San Francisco 49ers was his favorite team. He was really great at video games and on the computer.



Jimmy is survived by his mother and stepfather with whom he resided, Robin Lynn and Robert James O’Leary, Greenville, Pennsylvania; his father, James David Richards and his girlfriend, Theresa Tolonie, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Joycelyn Beadnell and her husband, Larry, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Leandrea Richards, at home in Greenville, Pennsylvania; two half brothers, Joseph Tolonie of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Cody Tolonie and his wife, Lindsay, of Girard, Ohio; four nephews, David, Matthew, Ryan and Jaxson; a niece, Emmalyn; aunts and uncles, Janice Spinelli, Terry Miller, Douglas Miller and Ed Richards and his wife, Kathy and numerous extended family members.



He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Faye Miller, Jess and Sarah Richards, John and Josephine O’Leary and his aunt, Doris Brenizer.



There will be no services at this time.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Good Shepherd Center 10 N. water Street, Greenville, PA, 16125 www.thegoodshepherdcenter.org/ or Salvation Army 288 Main St., Greenville, PA, 16125 .



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home, 73-75 Columbia Avenue Greenville, PA 16125



