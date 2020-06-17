James Richard Petway, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Richard Petway will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Greater New and Living Way Temple in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Petway departed this life Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Petway, was born November 1, 1936 in Willard, Ohio, a son of the late Eugene and Samuella Petway, Sr.

James attended Farrell High School and later enlisted in the United States Army.

Following his separation from the Army, James returned to Farrell and was formerly employed with the National Casting Steel Mill. He worked until his retirement and the closing of the plant. James would continue to work for the campground of the National Association of the Church of God, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania as a foreman for six years.

James was united in holy matrimony to his soul mate, Linda Riley Petway, on November 22, 1974.

James was a long time member of Greater New and Living Way Temple in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the lead usher for many years.

James enjoyed reading novels, music, long distance driving, picture taking and collecting movies.

James leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, Linda D. Petway; his children, Dana Petway of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey Johnson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Andre Petway of Moreno Valley, California, Verna Smith of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Veronica (Delrick) Benton of Atlanta, Georgia, Jodi Lynn Walker of Nashville, Tennessee and Tara (Marcus) Hyman of Youngstown, Ohio; his daughter-in-law, Tomeka Petway of Youngstown, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Ruby Taylor of Birmingham, Alabama, Teresa (Michael) Sharp of Marion, Indiana, Ernestine (Gene) Prude of Anderson, Indiana, Irma Alfaro of Indianapolis, Indiana, Katheleen (Tony) Kirkland of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Pam Fine of Grove City, Pennsylvania; his brother-in-law, Michael Young of Gas City, Indiana; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two Goddaughters, Celeste Sharper of Woodbridge, Virginia and Reauna Gordon of Farrell, Pennsylvania; a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and dear friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Vincent Petway; four brothers, Russell, William, John and Frederick and three sisters, Rosa Lee, Frances and Lilliemae (Honey).

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. James Richard Petway.