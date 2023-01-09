LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Green, 55, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away at on November 30, 2022.

Son of Richard Green and Agnes Van Tassel, he was born in Warren, Ohio and was raised in Leavittsburg, Ohio.

James attended and graduated from LaBrae High School, and went on to Kent State University where he received an Associates Degree in Engineering.

He is preceded in death by his father Richard Green and his brother Kevin Glenn.

He will be missed by his family members; brother, Bob Glenn (Angela); sister-in-law, Laurie Glenn; nieces, Amanda Glenn and Lindsey Glenn Paolella.

A Memorial will be held at Greenford Christian Church, 150 Victoria Rd. in Austintown, on January 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.