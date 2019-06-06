James Richard Daniels, Sr. Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Richard Daniels, Sr., of Jefferson Township, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Hubbard, Ohio, after an extended illness. He was 62.

James was born April 18, 1957, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, a son of Eugene Virgil Daniels and Emma (Jefferies) Daniels.

He worked at Champion Carriers in Wheatland as a welder for 17 years.

James enjoyed riding four-wheelers, hunting, cooking chickens on the spit, cars, engines, painting and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

He married Anna (Pisano) Daniels on April 6, 1984 and she survives at home. Also surviving are three daughters, Christle Valentine of Hubbard, Jeannie Daniels of Acme, Pennsylvania and Amy Porter of Orlando, Florida; two sons, Buck Baldwin of Mercer and James R. Daniels, Jr., Benton, Louisiana; seven sisters, Shirley, Linda, Kay, Dorothy, Penny, Betty and Cindy; two brothers, Bob and Junior; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jeff and Dennis.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be at the funeral home following visitation on Saturday, June 8 at 3:00 p.m.

Friends may sign the guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

