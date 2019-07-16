James Ray Mallory, Jr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jimmy” Ray Mallory, Jr., 45, 323 Forest Road, Madison, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 3:35 p.m. at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was born August 1, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Ray and Vera A. Shepherd Mallory, Sr., residing in Madison for ten years.

Mr. Mallory was employed with Centennial Medical Center for ten years as a surgical engineer and enjoyed boxing, wrestling and watching movies.

He attended York Avenue Church of God.

He was a 1991 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, receiving a certificate in Occupational Work Experience.

He leaves to mourn his parents, Ms. Vera A Shepherd Mallory of Warren and James R. (Patricia) Mallory, Sr. of Columbus; two brothers, Olin (Natalie) Mallory of Youngstown and Charles (Mellisa) Smith of Jacksonville, Florida; two sisters, Mrs. Stephanie Lynn (Jeff) Leggett of Youngstown and Mrs. LaTreechia R. (Tommy) Harris of Columbus and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the York Avenue Church of God.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church on Friday, July 19.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 2855 Beal Street NW, the home of his aunt, Christine Calloway.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.