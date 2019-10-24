James R. Saal, Sr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Saal, Sr., age 83, of Maple Avenue, Hempfield Township, Greenville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 22, 2019 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Greenville on August 1, 1936 to Ralph F. and Vesta (Essinger) Saal.

Jim was a 1954 graduate of Penn High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1956 and graduated from the Shenango Valley Business School in 1958.

He was employed by Pennsylvania Power Company for 30 years, retiring in 1994 as the Manager of the Meter Reading Department for Mercer County. In addition, Jim worked from 1998-2018 as a part-time Funeral Associate for Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Greenville.

As a lifelong member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville, he served as a Deacon, Elder and was a member of the Church Consistory Council.

As a 32nd Degree Mason, he was a member of F&AM Eureka Lodge #290, Scottish Rite New Castle Consistory, Mercer County Shrine Club and Zem Zem Temple of the Shrine, Erie. Jim was a Life Member of B.P.O.E #145, Greenville, where he was a longtime pin setter on Friday mornings for special needs students in the local area. He was also a member of Greenville V.F.W. Post #3374 and the Italian Home Club.

On November 27, 1959 he married the former Carol A. Frohlich, she survives. Also survivng are two sons, James R. Saal, Jr. and his wife, Sue, of Phoenix, Arizona and Jeffrey Saal and his wife, Susan, of Beaver, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren, Austin Saal, Kelly Saal and Olivia Saal.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Edward Saal.

Calling hours will be held Monday, October 27, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania. B.P.O.E. will conduct an Elks Service following visitation.

Memorial Service will be Tuesday, October 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. June Boutwell, Pastor, officiating. VFW Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Inurnment will be in the columbarium in Zion’s

Reformed United Church of Christ

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125 or to Adventure Amputee Camp, c/o Phyllis Frohlich, 1320 Daffodil PL #4, Dunedin, FL 34698.