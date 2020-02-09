James R. Leigh, Jr., Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. “Jimmy” “GiGi” Leigh, Jr., 58, of Champion, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:32 a.m. in the intensive care unit at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

He was born on Monday, July 31, 1961 in Warren, the son of the late James R. and MaryAnn Roddy Leigh, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1979 graduate of Seminole High School in Clearwater, Florida, Jimmy also attended Warren Western Reserve High School in Warren.

A Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Jimmy worked for General Motors as an electrician for 26 years, retiring this past July.

He was a member of Champion Presbyterian Church.

Jimmy enjoyed watching football, was a Harley enthusiast and enjoyed telling a good joke. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking and tinkering in his man cave.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, the former Doris Hickman, whom he married on September 25, 1995; a son, James R. (Laura) Leigh III of Vine Grove, Kentucky; siblings, who referred to him as “GiGi”, a brother, Robin (Diane) Leigh of Leavittsburg and two sisters, Kimberly (Dwayne) Weimer of Fowler and Dawn Marie (Bradford) Manley of Warren.

Besides his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by two grandsons, James R. Leigh IV and Jesse James Leigh and a sister, Jeannette “Susie” Welch.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services and a caring cremation will take place.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Jimmy’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones.

